Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Garrison Point Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,978 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.7% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,994,272 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,468,497,000 after purchasing an additional 600,041 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 33,220 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,323 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,012,814 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $790,859,000 after purchasing an additional 879,345 shares during the period. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,276.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

