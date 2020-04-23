Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Cut by Loveless Wealth Management LLC

Loveless Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,529 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Loveless Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $173.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.30 and a 200-day moving average of $157.29. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,319.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

