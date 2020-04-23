M&G’s (MNG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 295 ($3.88).

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 202 ($2.66) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 234.40 ($3.08).

LON:MNG opened at GBX 128.10 ($1.69) on Monday. M&G has a one year low of GBX 86.40 ($1.14) and a one year high of £113.95 ($149.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.17, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 15.77 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.27%. M&G’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

In other news, insider Michael Evans bought 51,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28) per share, for a total transaction of £50,078.19 ($65,875.02). Also, insider Clare Bousfield sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £2,971.90 ($3,909.37).

M&G plc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and investment company. The company manages investments for individuals and large institutional investors, such as pension funds around the world. Its investments include bonds, equities, alternatives, real estate, infrastructure, and multi-asset classes.

