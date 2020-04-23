Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.10, but opened at $16.55. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $15.47, with a volume of 5,230,520 shares.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,555,000 after buying an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,581,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,810,000 after buying an additional 612,306 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,750,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,612,000 after buying an additional 708,443 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,918,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,044,000 after buying an additional 156,806 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.45.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MPW)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.