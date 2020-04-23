Marston’s (LON:MARS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marston’s (LON:MARS) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MARS. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Marston’s to a sell rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Marston’s from GBX 132 ($1.74) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Marston’s to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 94.30 ($1.24).

Marston’s stock opened at GBX 33.07 ($0.43) on Monday. Marston’s has a 52 week low of GBX 18.40 ($0.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.69 million and a PE ratio of -11.81.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs and bars in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Destination and Premium, Taverns, Leased, and Brewing segments. It provides premium cask and bottled beers through its five breweries. The company is also involved in the property management and development, telecommunications, and insurance businesses.

