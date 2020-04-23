Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) PT Lowered to GBX 140

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MKS. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 135 ($1.78) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 207 ($2.72) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 184.07 ($2.42).

LON:MKS opened at GBX 91.55 ($1.20) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.74.

In related news, insider Justin King purchased 20,000 shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

