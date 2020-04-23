Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas lowered Marks and Spencer Group to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 184.07 ($2.42).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock opened at GBX 91.55 ($1.20) on Monday. Marks and Spencer Group has a one year low of GBX 73.90 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 275.61 ($3.63). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 110.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

In other Marks and Spencer Group news, insider Justin King bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £19,000 ($24,993.42).

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

