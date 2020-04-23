Mark Quartermaine Purchases 76,923 Shares of SysGroup PLC (LON:SYS) Stock

SysGroup PLC (LON:SYS) insider Mark Quartermaine bought 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($26,308.84).
Shares of LON:SYS opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 million and a P/E ratio of -12.95. SysGroup PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 46 ($0.61).
