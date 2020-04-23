Mark Quartermaine Purchases 76,923 Shares of SysGroup PLC (LON:SYS) Stock

SysGroup PLC (LON:SYS) insider Mark Quartermaine bought 76,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($26,308.84).

Shares of LON:SYS opened at GBX 28.50 ($0.37) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 33.43. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 million and a P/E ratio of -12.95. SysGroup PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 46 ($0.61).

Get SysGroup alerts:

About SysGroup

SysGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud hosting and managed IT services the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Managed Services and Value Added Resale (VAR) of Products/Services. The Managed Services segment offers various forms of managed services to customers.

Read More: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for SysGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SysGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.