Marco Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,895 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 6.1% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $276.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,208.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

