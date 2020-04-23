Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) in a research note released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.58.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $24.69 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,257,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $556,529,000 after purchasing an additional 193,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $421,784,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,368,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,447,000 after purchasing an additional 730,249 shares during the period. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

