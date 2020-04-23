ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Trading 7.6% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) traded up 7.6% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $66.65, 886,557 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 635,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 2.23%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $85,839,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $80,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,581,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,154,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 495.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 288,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 240,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth about $9,986,000. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05.

About ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.