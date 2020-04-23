Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Manning and Napier earned a news sentiment score of 1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the asset manager an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE MN opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Manning and Napier has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 million, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Manning and Napier will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MN. Zacks Investment Research raised Manning and Napier from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised Manning and Napier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

