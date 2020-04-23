Man Group (LON:EMG) Given New GBX 150 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

EMG has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 145 ($1.91) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 161 ($2.12) to GBX 128 ($1.68) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Man Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 145 ($1.91) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 159.22 ($2.09).

LON:EMG opened at GBX 130.90 ($1.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 120.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 145.14. Man Group has a one year low of GBX 84.72 ($1.11) and a one year high of GBX 177.10 ($2.33). The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.11.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

In related news, insider Luke Ellis bought 626,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £595,632.90 ($783,521.31).

About Man Group

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

