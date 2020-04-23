Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255,342 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.79% of Anixter International worth $24,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AXE. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Anixter International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 978,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,077,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at $84,538,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anixter International in the fourth quarter valued at $73,042,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 1,961.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 495,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,613,000 after purchasing an additional 471,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 202.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 453,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,722,000 after purchasing an additional 303,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AXE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

AXE stock opened at $89.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.57. Anixter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Anixter International Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

