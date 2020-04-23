Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 94,254 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 94,254 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $23,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $507,897,000 after buying an additional 4,466,107 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $402,193,000 after buying an additional 3,213,243 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,956,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,849 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $82.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

