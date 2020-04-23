Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 5,879 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $22,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,956,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,288,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,779,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,887,000 after acquiring an additional 104,396 shares during the last quarter. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,424,110.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $644,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 134,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,179,692.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

ARE opened at $150.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day moving average is $156.48.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

