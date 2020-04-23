Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 486,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,461 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $22,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,882,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,825,000 after buying an additional 344,717 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $353,107.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,351.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock valued at $9,261,656 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $39.45 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.94, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

