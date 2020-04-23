Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 923,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,710 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $25,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLT. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Plantronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Plantronics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Plantronics in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Plantronics by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $11.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $437.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Plantronics Inc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $53.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLT. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plantronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plantronics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Sidoti lowered Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.71.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,852.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $30,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

