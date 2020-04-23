Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 177.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,994 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Agilent Technologies worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter.

A stock opened at $75.17 on Thursday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.13 and a twelve month high of $90.64. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

In other news, VP Mark Doak sold 3,494 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $292,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 135,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,371,173.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. Cfra cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

