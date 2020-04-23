Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 8,859 Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.93% of Varonis Systems worth $22,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $8,928,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,794,000 after purchasing an additional 568,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VRNS shares. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.79.

In other news, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 49,516 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $3,887,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Segev-Gal sold 10,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,028.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,948. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $63.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average is $73.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Varonis Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $48.95 and a 52-week high of $93.24.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.25%. Varonis Systems’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems Inc will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.