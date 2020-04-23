Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 42,447 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,447 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after buying an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $97.61 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

