Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,817 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AON were worth $22,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AON in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. Raymond James raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of AON from $265.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of AON from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.10.

Shares of AON stock opened at $181.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.62 and its 200 day moving average is $199.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 52-week low of $143.93 and a 52-week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $3,534,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total transaction of $200,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,437 shares in the company, valued at $873,617.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

