Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 14,088 Shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of GCI Liberty worth $20,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at $84,373,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the 4th quarter valued at $21,875,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 544,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after acquiring an additional 312,033 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

Shares of GLIBA stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. GCI Liberty Inc has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $6.99. The company had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GCI Liberty Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLIBA. ValuEngine upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark dropped their target price on GCI Liberty from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GCI Liberty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.17.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 79,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $3,492,943.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 842,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,073,964.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 4,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $200,398.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 765,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,046,733.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,842 in the last ninety days. 8.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GCI Liberty Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLIBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA).

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.