Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 137,949 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 353.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,949 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $22,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,068 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,306,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Target from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.14.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $49,958.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

TGT opened at $106.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.65.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.