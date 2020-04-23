Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 48.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 279,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,948 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Tyson Foods worth $25,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 144,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after purchasing an additional 87,345 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 142,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,239,000 after purchasing an additional 127,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 54,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.57 and a 12 month high of $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $10.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra raised shares of Tyson Foods to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.15.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

