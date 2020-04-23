Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 1,338.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,169 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $20,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,181,311,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Baxter International by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,189,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,120,911,000 after acquiring an additional 620,579 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 17,500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,463,350,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,208,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $601,441,000 after acquiring an additional 238,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,169,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $599,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,801 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total value of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sean Martin acquired 9,780 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.19 per share, with a total value of $803,818.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,833.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

BAX opened at $90.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Baxter International Inc has a 1 year low of $69.10 and a 1 year high of $95.19.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 9.12%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.59%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

