Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,525 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 75,380 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $25,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTX shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of UTX opened at $63.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.40. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $69.02 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.