Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 50.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 227,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.31% of PVH worth $23,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,753,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,448,000 after buying an additional 77,866 shares during the period. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PVH from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on PVH from $117.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered PVH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.33.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $39.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $133.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.99.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.