Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $24.95 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $24,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 71,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after buying an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $603,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,897,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $90.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.89.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 84.38%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

