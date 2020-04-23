Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $24.19 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 21,328.6% during the fourth quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 298,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $286.15 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $316.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.51 and its 200 day moving average is $235.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

