Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $21.93 Million Stock Position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mylan were worth $21,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Mylan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Mylan alerts:

In other Mylan news, insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mylan stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58. Mylan NV has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 0.15%. Mylan’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Mylan NV will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MYL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.61.

About Mylan

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.