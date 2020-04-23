Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $21.03 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,796 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,965,000 after purchasing an additional 489,632 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at $248,097,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $27.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. Oppenheimer cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

