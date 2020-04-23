Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $20.74 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7,575.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of Deckers Outdoor worth $20,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $96,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $66,379,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,622,000 after buying an additional 126,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK opened at $132.77 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.73.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

