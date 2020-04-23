Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $20.35 Million Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 158.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,413 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $20,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at $80.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.61 and a 200-day moving average of $124.82. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. Analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.16.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.