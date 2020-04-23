Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 654,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE:COLD opened at $33.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

