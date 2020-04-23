Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,981 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of VICI Properties worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. KBC Group NV raised its position in VICI Properties by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in VICI Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,116,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $591,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,943,000 after buying an additional 626,874 shares during the period.

VICI stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. VICI Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 116.25, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet cut VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

In related news, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak acquired 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Andrew Kieske acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,471.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,845 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,325 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

