Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,926 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of J B Hunt Transport Services worth $23,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,057,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 3,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 667.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,776 shares of company stock worth $2,789,207. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Cowen lowered their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

JBHT opened at $100.25 on Thursday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $122.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.58.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

