Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 1,413 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $21,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 405.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,502.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $38.62 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.72.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

