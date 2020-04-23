Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 101,500 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,891,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after buying an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

