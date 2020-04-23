Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 1,092,523 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 150.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816,523 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,523 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.07% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $23,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. grace capital bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock worth $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ET stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.