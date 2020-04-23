Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 369.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,617 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,576,000 after buying an additional 120,911 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 134.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,583 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,546,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $212.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.71. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $266.20. The company has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 640,491 shares of company stock valued at $120,795,871 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $231.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

