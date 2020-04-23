Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 4,090 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,158,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,363,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after acquiring an additional 72,814 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1,208.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,106,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 899,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,222,000 after acquiring an additional 73,619 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 839,646 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSUR. ValuEngine downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on OraSure Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.23 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $843.33 million, a PE ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 0.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.03 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

