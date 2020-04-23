Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 3,430 Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Unisys were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unisys by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unisys by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UIS opened at $11.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.36 million, a PE ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 0.85. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.59.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $741.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UIS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unisys from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Unisys in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, and hardware and other related products.

