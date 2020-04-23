Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,870 Shares of Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,970 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Northfield Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFBK shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:NFBK opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $508.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.67 million during the quarter. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 5.71%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northfield Bancorp news, Director Gil Chapman sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $98,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,928.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Widmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Featured Article: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.