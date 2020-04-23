Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,770 Shares of RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in RadNet were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in RadNet by 8,824.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,155 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,030 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $12.16 on Thursday. RadNet Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock has a market cap of $610.36 million, a PE ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.16 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on RadNet from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

In related news, insider B. Kaplan Survivor’s Tru Karen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

