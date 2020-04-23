Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,760 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,163 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 21,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 42,008 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRST opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $515.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.68 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 26.87%. On average, analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRST shares. ValuEngine lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

