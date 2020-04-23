Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,220 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harsco were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 829.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harsco by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $153,250.00. Also, SVP Jeswant Gill bought 6,486 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $45,402.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,183. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 34,364 shares of company stock valued at $218,568 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HSC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Harsco from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Harsco from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

HSC stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $593.21 million, a P/E ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.47. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $4.19 and a 1-year high of $27.97.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 31.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

