Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,180 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 290,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,431,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,809 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in ADTRAN by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.91 million, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.09. ADTRAN, Inc. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $17.81.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.70 million. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ADTRAN news, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel T. Whalen acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.71 per share, for a total transaction of $56,615.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at $202,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ADTN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised ADTRAN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. MKM Partners raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered ADTRAN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised ADTRAN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

