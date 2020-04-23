Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $184,000 Position in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in GMS were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GMS by 7.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,978,000 after purchasing an additional 71,787 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in GMS by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,943,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 380,726 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in GMS by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of GMS from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GMS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

GMS stock opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $590.37 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.30. GMS Inc has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $761.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.67 million. GMS had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GMS Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald R. Ross bought 108,602 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,645,320.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,080.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Ross purchased 56,200 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $923,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 384,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,315,560.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 168,087 shares of company stock worth $2,618,585 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

