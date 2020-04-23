Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $174,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,077,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIM. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research cut shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.01.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 35.43%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

